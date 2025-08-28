TASS (TELEGRAM) * LIEVEN, «LA CRISI POLITICA IN FRANCIA ED I PROBLEMI DI BILANCIO IN GERMANIA METTONO A RISCHIO IL SOSTEGNO MILITARE EUROPEO ALL’UCRAINA»

15.12 - giovedì 28 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La crisi politica in Francia, le difficoltà di bilancio della Germania e l’aumento della popolarità dei partiti di destra in Europa stanno mettendo in discussione la capacità dei Paesi europei di mantenere le loro promesse di sostegno militare all’Ucraina, ha scritto Anatol Lieven, direttore del programma Eurasia presso il Quincy Institute di Washington, in un articolo per il notiziario Responsible Statecraft.

“La crisi della Francia è solo una parte della crescente crisi dell’Europa occidentale nel suo complesso, con gravi implicazioni per il futuro delle relazioni transatlantiche”, ha detto l’esperto, aggiungendo che “la Germania, l’economia più grande, sta affrontando gravi problemi di bilancio” “Le controversie sul bilancio hanno fatto cadere l’ultimo governo di coalizione tedesco”, ha ricordato.

L’esperto ha anche sottolineato la crescente popolarità dei partiti di destra in Europa, aggiungendo che alcune di queste forze politiche “si oppongono apertamente al sostegno militare europeo all’Ucraina e all’aumento della spesa militare”

