TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LE OPERAZIONI DELLE FORZE ISRAELIANE A GAZA HANNO CAUSATO LA MORTE DI 61 PALESTINESI E IL FERIMENTO DI ALTRI 220 NELLE ULTIME 24 ORE» (VIDEO)

15.57 - lunedì 22 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Le operazioni delle forze israeliane a Gaza hanno causato la morte di 61 palestinesi e il ferimento di altri 220 nelle ultime 24 ore, ha riferito il Ministero della Salute dell’enclave.

Video: TASS/Reuters/StringersHub

Israeli forces’ operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 61 Palestinians and injuries to 220 others over the past 24 hours, the enclave’s Health Ministry reported.

