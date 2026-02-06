16.19 - venerdì 6 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La cerimonia ufficiale di apertura dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali del 2026 avrà inizio alle ore 20:26 (ora locale) di venerdì (19:26 GMT), in onore dell’anno 2026.

Per la prima volta in assoluto, la sfilata olimpica degli atleti si svolgerà in quattro diverse località: allo Stadio Olimpico di Milano San Siro, nonché alle sedi olimpiche di Livigno, Predazzo e Cortina.

Gli atleti che rappresentano la Russia con lo status di INA (Individual Neutral Athlete) non potranno sfilare nella sfilata degli atleti, ma potranno assistervi dagli spalti.

Un’altra novità olimpica è che la fiamma olimpica sarà accesa contemporaneamente in due città diverse.

Questo compito è stato affidato ai tre volte campioni olimpici di sci alpino Alberto Tomba a Milano e Deborah Compagnoni a Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Si prevede che fino a 50.000 spettatori saranno presenti all’Arco della Pace a Milano, dove verrà acceso uno dei due bracieri olimpici.

L’italiano Marco Balich, che ha collaborato con la Russia alle cerimonie ufficiali dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali di Sochi 2014, è il produttore ufficiale della cerimonia di apertura delle Olimpiadi del 2026 in Italia.

What we know about tonight’s Official Opening Ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy:

The Official Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games is scheduled to begin at 8:26 p.m. (20:26 European time) local time on Friday (7:26 p.m. GMT) in honor of the year 2026.

For the first time ever, the Olympic Parade of Athletes will take place in four different locations – at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium, as well as at Olympic venues in Livigno, Predazzo, and Cortina.

Athletes representing Russia under the INA (Individual Neutral Athlete) status have been barred from marching in the Parade of Athletes, but they will be allowed to watch it from the stands.

In another Olympic first, the Olympic flame will be lit simultaneously in two separate cities. This mission was entrusted to three-time Olympic champions in alpine skiing Alberto Tomba in Milan and Deborah Compagnoni in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

Up to 50,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance at the Arch of Peace in Milan, where one of the two Olympic cauldrons will be lit.

Italy’s Marco Balich, who lent a hand to Russia with official ceremonies at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, is serving as the official producer of the Opening Ceremony of the 2026 Olympics in Italy.