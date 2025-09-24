Popular tags:
Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «IL PRIMO MINISTRO ISRAELIANO NETANYAHU HA RIFIUTATO IL RICONOSCIMENTO DELLA STATUALITÀ PALESTINESE, DA PARTE DI ALCUNI PAESI»

23.01 - mercoledì 24 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha rifiutato il riconoscimento della statualità palestinese da parte di alcuni Paesi.

“La vergognosa capitolazione di alcuni leader al terrore palestinese non obbliga Israele in alcun modo. Non ci sarà alcuno Stato palestinese”, ha dichiarato Netanyahu in una breve dichiarazione, rilasciata dal suo ufficio.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the recognition of the Palestinian statehood by a number of countries.

“The shameful capitulation of some leaders to Palestinian terror does not obligate Israel in any way. There will be no Palestinian state,” Netanyahu said in a brief statement, released by his office.

OPINIONEWS ITALIA

