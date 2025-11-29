TASS (TELEGRAM) * «I SISTEMI DI DIFESA AEREA HANNO DISTRUTTO 103 VEICOLI AEREI SENZA PILOTA AD ALA FISSA UCRAINI, SOPRA LE REGIONI RUSSE ED IL MARE DI AZOV»

07.25 - sabato 29 novembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I sistemi di difesa aerea russi hanno intercettato e distrutto 103 veicoli aerei senza pilota ad ala fissa ucraini nei cieli sopra le regioni russe e il Mare di Azov durante la notte, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa russo.

In particolare, 26 UAV sono stati abbattuti sulla Regione di Belgorod, 20 UAV sulla Regione di Rostov, 19 UAV sulla Repubblica di Crimea, 11 UAV sulla Regione di Ryazan, 11 UAV sulla Regione di Krasnodar, cinque UAV sulla Regione di Voronezh, quattro UAV sulla Regione di Lipetsk, tre UAV sulla Regione di Kursk e un UAV ciascuno sui territori delle Regioni di Astrakhan e Volgograd, sulla Repubblica di Kalmykia e sulle acque del Mare di Azov, ha dichiarato il Ministero.

///

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 103 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles in the skies over Russian regions, and the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Namely, 26 UAVs were downed over the Belgorod Region, 20 UAVs over the Rostov Region, 19 UAVs over the Republic of Crimea, 11 UAVs over the Ryazan Region, 11 UAVs over the Krasnodar Region, five UAVs over the Voronezh Region, four UAVs over the Lipetsk Region, three UAVs over the Kursk Region, and one UAV each over the territories of the Astrakhan and Volgograd Regions, the Republic of Kalmykia, and over the waters of the Sea of Azov, the ministry said.