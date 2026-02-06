TASS (TELEGRAM) * GUTERRES, «INVITO TUTTI I PAESI A RISPETTARE LA TREGUA OLIMPICA, IN OCCASIONE DELL’INIZIO DEI GIOCHI OLIMPICI INVERNALI 2026»

21.29 - venerdì 6 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Segretario Generale delle Nazioni Unite Antonio Guterres ha invitato tutti i paesi a rispettare la tregua olimpica in occasione dell’inizio dei Giochi Olimpici Invernali 2026, che hanno avuto inizio venerdì sera in Italia.

“Le Olimpiadi e le Paralimpiadi sono un faro di speranza. Una celebrazione del potenziale umano, del lavoro di squadra, del fair play e del rispetto reciproco”, ha affermato il capo delle Nazioni Unite in una dichiarazione.

“Grazie alla vostra dedizione e perseveranza, vediamo cosa può essere un mondo unito e cosa può realizzare l’umanità quando ci impegniamo al massimo”, ha continuato.

“Questo è anche lo spirito della tregua olimpica. Esso racchiude una semplice verità: l’unica lotta tra le nazioni dovrebbe essere quella sul campo sportivo, non sul campo di battaglia”.

“Invito tutte le parti in conflitto a onorare la tregua olimpica”, ha osservato Guterres.

“Impegniamoci insieme per l’oro, certamente, ma ancora di più per la pace”.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on all countries to observe the Olympic truce as the 2026 Winter Olympic Games started in Italy on Friday night.

“The Olympics and Paralympics are a beacon of hope. A celebration of human potential – of teamwork, fair play and mutual respect,” the UN chief said in a statement. “Through your dedication and perseverance, we see what a united world can be — and what humanity can achieve when we strive for our very best,” he continued. “That is also the spirit of Olympic Truce. It carries a simple truth: that the only struggle between nations should be on the sports field, not the battlefield.”

“I call on all parties to conflict to honor the Olympic Truce,” Guterres noted. “Let us strive together — for gold, yes, but even more so, for peace.”