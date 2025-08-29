TASS (TELEGRAM) * «FIDAN CHIUDE LO SPAZIO AEREO A ISRAELE, STOP A NAVI NEI PORTI»

18.04 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Ministro degli Esteri turco Hakan Fidan ha annunciato che il suo Paese ha chiuso il suo spazio aereo a Israele e ha proibito alle navi turche di entrare nei porti israeliani.

“Non c’è nessun altro Paese che avrebbe interrotto completamente i legami commerciali con Israele”, ha detto Fidan durante una riunione straordinaria del Parlamento turco, in cui si è discusso della situazione nella Striscia di Gaza.

Secondo il diplomatico turco di alto livello, Israele ostacola la distribuzione degli aiuti umanitari nell’enclave assediata, “brandendo la fame come un’arma” “Israele continua a condurre una politica di terrorismo di Stato. Il genocidio a Gaza sta peggiorando”, ha osservato Fidan.

///

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has announced that his country has closed its airspace to Israel and forbade Turkish vessels from entering Israeli ports.

“There is no other country that would have completely severed trade ties with Israel,” Fidan said at an extraordinary meeting of the Turkish parliament where the situation in the Gaza Strip was discussed.

According to the top Turkish diplomat, Israel hinders the distribution of humanitarian aid in the embattled enclave, “wielding starvation as a weapon.” “Israel continues to conduct the policy course of state terrorism. The genocide in Gaza is getting worse,” Fidan noted.