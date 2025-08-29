TASS (TELEGRAM) * «DIFESE AEREE RUSSE ABBATTONO 54 DRONI UCRAINI, DISTRUTTI IN SEI REGIONI E NEL MAR NERO»

07.11 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le difese aeree russe hanno intercettato e distrutto 54 droni ucraini sopra le regioni russe durante la notte, ha riferito il Ministero della Difesa.

“Il 29 agosto, dalla mezzanotte alle 6:00 ora di Mosca (dalle 21:00 GMT del 28 agosto alle 3:00 GMT), le capacità di difesa aerea in servizio hanno distrutto e intercettato 54 veicoli aerei senza pilota ad ala fissa ucraini: 18 UAV sul territorio della Regione di Bryansk, dieci – sul territorio della Repubblica di Crimea, otto – sul territorio della Regione di Tver, due – su ciascuna delle Regioni di Oryol, Ryazan e Tula, uno – su ciascuna delle Regioni di Kursk, Kaluga e Novgorod, nove UAV sono stati distrutti sulle acque del Mar Nero”, si legge nel rapporto.

///

Russian air defenses intercepted and destroyed 54 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

“On August 29, from midnight to 6:00 a.m. Moscow time (9:00 p.m. GMT on August 28 to 3:00 a.m. GMT), on-duty air defense capabilities destroyed and intercepted 54 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 18 UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk Region, ten – over the territory of the Republic of Crimea, eight – over the territory of the Tver Region, two – over each of the Oryol, Ryazan, and Tula Regions, one – over each of the Kursk, Kaluga, and Novgorod Regions, nine UAVs were destroyed over the waters of the Black Sea,” the report said.