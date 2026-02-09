Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
TASS (TELEGRAM) * BLOOMBERG: «IL PRIMO MINISTRO BRITANNICO STARMER POTREBBE ESSERE COSTRETTO A DIMETTERSI ENTRO UNA SETTIMANA»

05.20 - lunedì 9 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer potrebbe essere costretto a dimettersi entro una settimana, secondo quanto riportato da Bloomberg citando fonti del partito laburista al governo. Il motivo di tali discussioni è stato lo scandalo relativo alla nomina di Peter Mandelson, amico del finanziere americano Jeffrey Epstein, condannato per pedofilia, alla carica di ambasciatore britannico negli Stati Uniti.

///

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may be forced to resign within a week, Bloomberg reported citing sources in the ruling Labor Party.

The reason for such conversations was a scandal with the appointment of Peter Mandelson, who was friends with American financier Jeffrey Epstein convicted of pedophilia to the post of British ambassador to the United States.

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

