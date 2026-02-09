TASS (TELEGRAM) * BLOOMBERG: «IL PRIMO MINISTRO BRITANNICO STARMER POTREBBE ESSERE COSTRETTO A DIMETTERSI ENTRO UNA SETTIMANA»

05.20 - lunedì 9 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer potrebbe essere costretto a dimettersi entro una settimana, secondo quanto riportato da Bloomberg citando fonti del partito laburista al governo. Il motivo di tali discussioni è stato lo scandalo relativo alla nomina di Peter Mandelson, amico del finanziere americano Jeffrey Epstein, condannato per pedofilia, alla carica di ambasciatore britannico negli Stati Uniti.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer may be forced to resign within a week, Bloomberg reported citing sources in the ruling Labor Party.

The reason for such conversations was a scandal with the appointment of Peter Mandelson, who was friends with American financier Jeffrey Epstein convicted of pedophilia to the post of British ambassador to the United States.