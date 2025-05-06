TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «SECONDO HAMAS, CON L’ESPANSIONE DELL’OFFENSIVA SU GAZA ISRAELE SAREBBE PRONTO A SACRIFICARE GLI OSTAGGI»

16.02 - martedì 6 maggio 2025

Il testo seguente è tratto integralmente dalla nota stampa inviata all’Agenzia Opinione) –

///

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Il movimento palestinese Hamas ha annunciato che l’espansione dell’operazione militare israeliana nella Striscia di Gaza implica che le autorità israeliane sono pronte a sacrificare la vita degli ostaggi, hanno affermato i radicali in una dichiarazione.

“L’approvazione da parte delle autorità israeliane dei piani per estendere l’operazione di terra a Gaza non è altro che un’evidente decisione di sacrificare gli ostaggi rimasti nell’enclave”, si legge nella dichiarazione pubblicata sul canale Telegram del gruppo.

Hamas si è anche rivolta all’ONU e alla comunità internazionale chiedendo di “prendere immediatamente misure per porre fine alle azioni delle autorità israeliane e di ritenerle responsabili” di tutto ciò che accade nell’enclave.

///

The Palestinian movement Hamas announced that the expansion of the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip means that the Israeli authorities are ready to sacrifice the lives of hostages, the radicals said in a statement.

“The Israeli authorities okaying plans to extend the ground operation in Gaza is nothing but an evident decision to sacrifice the hostages remaining in the enclave,” the statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel said.

Hamas also addressed the UN and the international community with a request to “immediately take measures to put an end to the actions of the Israeli authorities and hold them accountable” for everything taking place in the enclave.