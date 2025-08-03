TASS * ORBAN «PACE IN UCRAINA POSSIBILE SOLO SENZA INGRESSO NELLA NATO, LE AMBIZIONI DI KIEV ALIMENTANO IL CONFLITTO»

03.26 - domenica 3 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il primo ministro ungherese Viktor Orban ha dichiarato che la pace in Ucraina si raggiungerà solo quando sia gli ucraini sia l’Occidente capiranno che il paese non potrà entrare nella NATO. “Dobbiamo capire che la pace arriverà solo quando americani, europei e ucraini ammetteranno che i russi non permetteranno mai l’espansione della NATO in Ucraina, vicino al confine occidentale della Russia”, ha detto Orban. Egli ritiene che la causa principale del conflitto attuale sia stata l’ambizione ucraina di entrare nella NATO, supportata dalla precedente amministrazione americana e dalla maggior parte dei paesi dell’Europa occidentale. A suo avviso, tali piani hanno violato l’equilibrio delle forze nel mondo.

///

Peace in Ukraine will be achieved when both the Ukrainians and the West realize that the country cannot be a NATO member, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said. “We need to realize that peace will be achieved only when the Americans, the Europeans and the Ukrainians admit that the Russians will never allow NATO to expand to Ukraine, close to Russia’s western border,” Orban said. He thinks that the main reason behind the ongoing conflict was Ukraine’s NATO ambitions supported by the previous US administration and the majority of Western European countries. In his opinion, these plans violated the balance of forces in the world.