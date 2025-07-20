TASS * «LA GERMANIA SI IMPEGNA NELLA RICOSTRUZIONE DI GAZA, ATTENDE UN CESSATE IL FUOCO DURATURO»

20.26 - domenica 20 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La Germania è impegnata nella ricostruzione di Gaza, ma solo dopo il raggiungimento di un cessate il fuoco duraturo, ha annunciato il Ministro per la Cooperazione Economica e lo Sviluppo Reem Alabali-Radovan durante la sua visita in Egitto. “La Germania contribuirà al ripristino della Striscia di Gaza”, ha dichiarato citata dall’agenzia DPA, aggiungendo che il ministero si concentrerà sulle infrastrutture idriche ed energetiche e sulla costruzione di alloggi nell’enclave una volta che la situazione sul terreno lo permetterà. In precedenza, il Ministro degli Esteri egiziano Badr Abdelatty ha annunciato che Il Cairo sta intensificando gli sforzi per assicurare “la firma più rapida possibile di un accordo di cessate il fuoco a Gaza”, esortando a riprendere le consegne umanitarie e il finanziamento internazionale.

Germany is committed to Gaza’s reconstruction, but only after a lasting ceasefire is achieved, Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Reem Alabali-Radovan announced during her Egypt visit.

“Germany will contribute to the restoration of the Gaza Strip,” she said as quoted by the DPA agency, adding that the ministry will focus on water and energy infrastructure and housing construction in the enclave once the situation on the ground allows this.

Earlier, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty announced that Cairo is intensifying efforts to secure “the soonest signing of a Gaza ceasefire agreement”, urging for resumed humanitarian deliveries and international funding.