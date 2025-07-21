TASS * «INCIDENTE AEREO A DACCA, ALMENO 19 MORTI E OLTRE 150 FERITI IN UN EDIFICIO SCOLASTICO» (VIDEO)

14.28 - lunedì 21 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Almeno 19 persone sono morte e oltre 150 sono rimaste ferite dopo che un aereo da addestramento dell’Aeronautica del Bangladesh si è schiantato contro un edificio di un college a Dacca, ha dichiarato il generale Muhammad Zahid Kamal, direttore del dipartimento dei vigili del fuoco del Bangladesh.

È stato confermato finora il decesso di 19 persone. Più di 150 persone con ferite di varia gravità sono state ricoverate in ospedali in tutta la capitale, ha detto.

Le vittime sono per lo più studenti tra i nove e i diciotto anni che frequentavano il college nel cui terreno si è schiantato l’aereo, ha riportato il quotidiano The Daily Star.

At least 19 people were killed and more than 150 others were injured as a training aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into a college building in Dhaka, said General Muhammad Zahid Kamal, the director of Bangladesh’s fire department.

“The death of 19 people has been confirmed so far. More than 150 of those with injuries of various severity have been admitted to hospitals across the capital,” he said.

The victims are mostly students between nine and 18 years old who studied in the college on the premises of which the plane crashed, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

Video: TASS/Reuters