Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

TASS * «I RIBELLI HOUTHI DELLO YEMEN MINACCIANO ATTACCHI ALLE NAVI CHE OPERANO NEI PORTI ISRAELIANI, AVVERTIMENTO DEL PORTAVOCE MILITARE»

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
05.04 - lunedì 28 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

I ribelli Houthi dello Yemen appartenenti al movimento Ansar Allah effettueranno attacchi contro le navi di qualsiasi compagnia che lavora con i porti israeliani, entro la portata delle loro armi, ha dichiarato il portavoce militare del movimento, Yahya Saree. Ha avvertito che ogni compagnia che continuerà a operare con i porti israeliani vedrà le sue navi «bersagliate ovunque possano essere raggiunte dai nostri missili e droni.»

///

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement will carry out strikes on the vessels belonging to any company working with Israeli ports within the reach of their weapons, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

He warned that any company continuing to operate with Israeli ports would see its vessels “targeted anywhere they can be reached by our missiles and drones.”

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.