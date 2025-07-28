TASS * «I RIBELLI HOUTHI DELLO YEMEN MINACCIANO ATTACCHI ALLE NAVI CHE OPERANO NEI PORTI ISRAELIANI, AVVERTIMENTO DEL PORTAVOCE MILITARE»

05.04 - lunedì 28 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I ribelli Houthi dello Yemen appartenenti al movimento Ansar Allah effettueranno attacchi contro le navi di qualsiasi compagnia che lavora con i porti israeliani, entro la portata delle loro armi, ha dichiarato il portavoce militare del movimento, Yahya Saree. Ha avvertito che ogni compagnia che continuerà a operare con i porti israeliani vedrà le sue navi «bersagliate ovunque possano essere raggiunte dai nostri missili e droni.»

Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement will carry out strikes on the vessels belonging to any company working with Israeli ports within the reach of their weapons, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

He warned that any company continuing to operate with Israeli ports would see its vessels “targeted anywhere they can be reached by our missiles and drones.”