TASS * «GLI STATI UNITI E L’UNIONE EUROPEA CONCORDANO DAZI DEL 15% SULLE IMPORTAZIONI EUROPEE, NESSUN DAZIO SULLE IMPORTAZIONI USA IN EUROPA»

22.39 - domenica 27 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Gli Stati Uniti e l’Unione Europea hanno concordato dazi del 15% sulle importazioni europee negli Stati Uniti, senza imporre dazi sulle importazioni statunitensi nell’Unione Europea, ha dichiarato il presidente USA Donald Trump dopo un incontro con la presidente della Commissione Europea Ursula von der Leyen in Scozia.

“Stiamo concordando che il dazio sarà del 15% su automobili e tutto il resto, quindi avremo un dazio del 15%”, ha detto Trump. “Loro (l’Unione Europea) stanno accettando di aprire i loro paesi al commercio con dazi zero.”

In precedenza, l’amministrazione Trump aveva annunciato piani per imporre nuovi dazi del 30% su tutte le esportazioni dall’Unione Europea.

///

The United States and the European Union have agreed on 15% tariffs of European imports to the US, with no duties to be levied on US imports to the EU, US President Donald Trump said after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland.

“We are agreeing that the tariff straight across for automobiles and everything else will be a straight across tariff of 15% so we have a tariff of 15%,” Trump said. “They (the European Union 3 TASS) are agreeing to open up their countries to trade at zero tariff.”

Earlier, the Trump administration announced plan to impose new 30% tariffs on the entire export from the European Union.