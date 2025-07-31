FERRARI AUTO (MARANELLO – MO / ITALY) * RISULTATI PRELIMINARI: “ RICAVI NETTI PARI A EURO 1.787 MILIONI, IN CRESCITA DEL 4,4%, CONSEGNE A 3.494 UNITÀ”

13.03 - giovedì 31 luglio 2025

Maranello (Italia), 31 luglio 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” o la “Società”) ha annunciato oggi i risultati preliminari consolidati non revisionati per il secondo trimestre e i sei mesi conclusi il 30 giugno 2025.

· Ricavi netti pari a Euro 1.787 milioni, in crescita del 4,4% rispetto all’anno precedente; consegne totali pari a 3.494 unità

· Utile operativo (EBIT) pari a Euro 552 milioni, in aumento dell’8,1% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’Utile operativo (EBIT) pari al 30,9%

· Utile netto pari a Euro 425 milioni e utile diluito per azione pari a Euro 2,38

· EBITDA pari a Euro 709 milioni, in aumento del 5,9% rispetto all’anno precedente, con un margine dell’EBITDA pari al 39,7%

· Generazione di free cash flow industriale pari a Euro 232 milioni

· Nessun impatto significativo nel trimestre dall’introduzione di dazi sulle importazioni di auto di provenienza UE negli USA

“Il primo semestre del 2025 ci ha ricordato ancora una volta l’importanza dell’agilità e della flessibilità nella gestione della nostra Azienda. I solidi risultati comunicati oggi riflettono il nostro impegno a eseguire la nostra strategia con disciplina e determinazione. Continuiamo a promuovere l’innovazione e ad arricchire la nostra offerta di prodotti, che alimenta un già forte portafoglio ordini. Testimonianza di questo è la domanda eccezionale per la famiglia 296 Speciale e gli eccellenti riscontri sul recente lancio della Ferrari Amalfi, la nuova coupé che ridefinisce il concetto di gran turismo contemporanea”, ha dichiarato Benedetto Vigna, CEO di Ferrari.

Ulteriore fiducia nella guidance 2025, in base alle seguenti ipotesi per l’anno

Il rischio di una riduzione dei margini percentuali di 50 punti base – evidenziato il 27 marzo, 2025 a seguito dell’introduzione di dazi all’importazione più elevati su auto, parti di ricambio e altri beni provenienti dall’UE e importati negli Stati Uniti – è stato rimosso in seguito al recente accordo su livelli inferiori raggiunto tra gli Stati Uniti e la UE, e all’attesa di minori costi industriali nella seconda parte dell’anno rispetto alle attese inziali.

Il 31 luglio 2025 alle 15:00 CEST il management terrà una conference call per presentare i risultati del secondo trimestre 2025 agli analisti finanziari e agli investitori istituzionali. L’accesso alla conference call sarà consentito previa registrazione. La conference call può essere seguita in diretta e la relativa registrazione sarà in seguito disponibile sul sito web del Gruppo all’indirizzo https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/investors. La documentazione di supporto sarà pubblicata sul sito web prima della conference call.

***

KEEP ON DELIVERING ROBUST RESULTS IN Q2 2025. STRONGER CONFIDENCE IN FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Maranello (Italy), July 31, 2025 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary unaudited results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

· Net revenues of Euro 1,787 million, up 4.4% versus prior year, with total shipments of 3,494 units

· Operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 552 million, up 8.1% versus prior year, with Operating profit (EBIT) margin of 30.9%

· Net profit of Euro 425 million and diluted EPS at Euro 2.38

· EBITDA of Euro 709 million, up 5.9% versus prior year, with EBITDA margin of 39.7%

· Industrial free cash flow generation of Euro 232 million

· No significant impact from the introduction of new import tariffs on EU cars into the US in the quarter

“The first semester of 2025 reminded us once more about the importance of agility and flexibility in the management of our Company. Today’s strong results reflect our commitment to execute our strategy with discipline and focus. We continue to drive innovation and enrich our product portfolio, which fuels an already strong order book. Testament to that is the overwhelming demand for the 296 Speciale family and the excellent initial feedback on the newly launched Ferrari Amalfi, a coupé that redefines the concept of the contemporary grand tourer” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

Stronger confidence in the 2025 guidance, based on the following assumptions for the year

The 50 bps risk on percentage margins – outlined on March 27, 2025 following the introduction of higher import tariffs applicable to cars, spare parts and other goods originating in the EU imported in the US – has been removed as a consequence of the recent agreement on lower levels reached between the US and the EU, as well as of lower industrial costs expected in the second part of the year compared to initial expectations.

On July 31, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. CEST, management will hold a conference call to present the Q2 2025 results to financial analysts and institutional investors. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. The call can be followed live and a recording will subsequently be available on the Group’s website https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/investors. The supporting document will be made available on the website prior to the call.