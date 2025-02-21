TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * «TRUMP AFFERMA DI AVER MINACCIATO GLI STATI “BRICS“ CON TARIFFE DEL 150%, PER AVER CERCATO UN’ALTERNATIVA AL DOLLARO»

09.11 - venerdì 21 febbraio 2025

Trump afferma di aver minacciato i BRICS con tariffe del 150% per aver cercato un’alternativa al dollaro.

WASHINGTON, 21 febbraio. /TASS/. Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha affermato di aver avvertito i paesi BRICS che avrebbe imposto tariffe del 150% per qualsiasi tentativo di creare un’alternativa al dollaro statunitense.

“Sapete, gli stati BRICS <…> stavano cercando di distruggere il nostro dollaro. <…> Volevano creare una nuova valuta”, ha detto giovedì parlando alla Republican Governors Association a Washington. Trump ha anche suggerito che i paesi BRICS potrebbero aver voluto usare lo yuan cinese.

“Quindi, quando sono entrato, la prima cosa che ho detto è stata ‘qualsiasi stato BRICS che menzioni anche solo la distruzione del dollaro verrà addebitato di una tariffa del 150%'”, ha osservato. “Non vogliamo i vostri beni”, ha aggiunto il leader degli Stati Uniti.

Secondo Trump, non ha sentito nulla dai BRICS dopo queste minacce. “Ultimamente non abbiamo sentito nulla dagli stati BRICS”, ha concluso il presidente degli Stati Uniti.

Donald Trump ha detto in precedenza che avrebbe imposto tariffe del 100% sulle importazioni dai paesi BRICS se avessero creato una propria moneta o rinunciato al dollaro. Secondo lui, qualsiasi paese che cercasse di sostituire il dollaro per condurre il commercio internazionale direbbe “addio all’America”. Secondo il presidente degli Stati Uniti, non ha più sentito nulla dai BRICS dopo queste minacce.

Trump says he threatened BRICS with 150% tariffs for seeking alternative to dollar.

WASHINGTON, February 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that he warned BRICS countries he would impose 150% tariffs for any attempt to create an alternative to the US dollar.

“You know, the BRICS states <…> were trying to destroy our dollar. <…> They wanted to create a new currency,” he said on Thursday when addressing the Republican Governors Association in Washington. Trump also suggested that BRICS countries may have wanted to use the Chinese yuan.

“So, when I came in, the first thing I said is ‘any BRICS state that even mentions the destruction of the dollar will be charged a 150% tariff,'” he noted. “We don’t want your goods,” the US leader added.

According to Trump, he has not heard anything from BRICS after these threats. “We haven’t heard from the BRICS states lately,” the US president concluded.

Donald Trump said earlier that he would impose 100% tariffs on imports from BRICS countries should they set up their own currency or give up the dollar. According to him, any country that tries to replace the dollar to conduct international trade will say “goodbye to America.”According to the US president, he has not heard anything from BRICS after these threats.

US President Donald Trump

© Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images