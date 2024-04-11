TASS (RUSSIAN NEWS AGENCY) * « MARIA ZAKHAROVA REPLIED TO EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF’S EARLIER REMARKS BY SAYING THAT THE TRUE IRONY WAS AS WELL MISAPPROPRIATION OF RUSSIAN ASSETS »

09.30 - giovedì 11 aprile 2024

In response to Borrel, Russian diplomat says EU sanctions are true irony. Maria Zakharova replied to EU foreign policy chief’s earlier remarks by saying that the true irony was as well misappropriation of Russian assets.

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, replied to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrel’s earlier remarks by saying that the true irony were the European Union’s anti-Russian sanctions and misappropriation of Russian assets.

The statement came as a response to Borrel’s earlier criticism of the latest presidential election in Russia, which he described as ‘irony’ and claimed that they did not correspond to democratic standards.

“The European Union’s sanctions, <…> [Europe’s] elimination of its own economy and theft of Russian assets – this is a true and very bitter irony. Moreover, the entire architecture of the European commission is an ironic standard of a non-democracy,” Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel.