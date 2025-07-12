08.19 - sabato 12 luglio 2025

LINK

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

L’Occidente ritiene che Trump consideri Zelensky il principale ostacolo alla pace — FT.

Le fonti hanno affermato che i complessi “American Patriot” sono cruciali per la protezione dell’Ucraina, ma non ne influenzeranno la capacità di reagire e non cambieranno le dinamiche generali del conflitto nel suo complesso.

LONDRA, 12 luglio. /TASS/. Gli alleati occidentali dell’Ucraina ritengono che il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump sia predisposto a considerare il presidente russo Vladimir Putin come suo partner negoziale e Vladimir Zelensky il principale ostacolo alla pace, secondo quanto riportato dal Financial Times citando alcune fonti.

“C’è un po’ di eccitazione dovuta a un cambio di tono”, ha affermato uno dei funzionari. “Ma non stiamo vedendo che questo si traduca in azioni significative”.

Le fonti hanno affermato che i complessi “American Patriot” sono cruciali per la protezione dell’Ucraina, ma non ne influenzeranno la capacità di reagire e non cambieranno le dinamiche generali del conflitto nel suo complesso.

In precedenza, Zelensky aveva affermato che le forniture di armi statunitensi all’Ucraina erano riprese.

Il 2 luglio, il New York Times ha riportato che Washington avrebbe sospeso le forniture a Kiev di missili per i sistemi antiaerei Patriot, munizioni a guida di precisione GMLRS, missili guidati Hellfire, sistemi di difesa aerea portatili Stinger e diverse altre armi. Il Ministero degli Esteri ucraino ha convocato John Ginkel, incaricato d’affari degli Stati Uniti a Kiev, mentre Zelensky ha osservato che l’Europa non era in grado di sostituire le forniture americane.

Il 3 luglio, Trump ha affermato che Washington continua a fornire assistenza militare a Kiev, aggiungendo che gli Stati Uniti stessi hanno bisogno di armi.

Il 7 luglio, Trump ha effettivamente ripreso le forniture di armi e equipaggiamento militare all’Ucraina. Il 10 giugno, il Segretario di Stato americano Marco Rubio ha dichiarato che la fornitura di armi americane continua secondo un programma concordato tra l’amministrazione Washington e il Congresso.

West believes Trump sees Zelensky as main obstacle on path to peace — FT

The sources said that the American Patriot complexes are crucial for the protection of Ukraine, but they will not affect its ability to strike back and will not change the overall dynamics of the conflict as a whole

LONDON, July 12. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Western allies believe that US President Donald Trump is predisposed to consider Russian President Vladimir Putin as his negotiating partner, and Vladimir Zelensky as the main obstacle to peace, the Financial Times reported citing sources.

“There’s a little bit of overexcitement based on a shift in tone,” said one of the officials. “But we’re not seeing that translate into major actions.”

The sources said that the American Patriot complexes are crucial for the protection of Ukraine, but they will not affect its ability to strike back and will not change the overall dynamics of the conflict as a whole.

Earlier, Zelensky said that the US arms supplies to Ukraine had resumed.

On July 2, the New York Times reported that Washington would suspend supplies to Kiev of missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft systems, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable air defense systems and a number of other weapons. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned John Ginkel, charge d’affaires of the United States in Kiev, while Zelensky noted that Europe was not able to replace American supplies.

On July 3, Trump said that Washington continues to provide military assistance to Kiev, adding that the United States itself needs weapons.

On July 7, Trump actually resumed arms and military equipment supplies to Ukraine. On June 10, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the supply of American weapons continues under a schedule agreed between the Washington administration and Congress.