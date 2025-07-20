PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «TUTTI E TRE I SITI NUCLEARI IN IRAN SONO STATI COMPLETAMENTE DISTRUTTI, CI VORREBBERO ANNI PER RIMETTERLI IN FUNZIONE»

08.29 - domenica 20 luglio 2025

*** TRADUZIONE TESTO IN INGLESE CON GOOGLE TRANSLATE **

Tutti e tre i siti nucleari in Iran sono stati completamente distrutti e/o ELIMINATI. Ci vorrebbero anni per rimetterli in funzione e, se l’Iran volesse farlo, farebbe molto meglio a ricominciare da capo, in tre luoghi diversi, prima che quei siti vengano aboliti, qualora decidesse di farlo. Grazie per l’attenzione!

All three nuclear sites in Iran were completely destroyed and/or OBLITERATED. It would take years to bring them back into service and, if Iran wanted to do so, they would be much better off starting anew, in three different locations, prior to those sites being obliterated, should they decide to do so. Thank you for your attention to this matter!