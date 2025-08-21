PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «L’UCRAINA AVREBBE DOVUTO ATTACCARE LA RUSSIA, MA BIDEN LO HA IMPEDITO»

16.38 - giovedì 21 agosto 2025

È molto difficile, se non impossibile, vincere una guerra senza attaccare il paese invasore. È come una grande squadra nello sport che ha una difesa fantastica, ma non le è permesso giocare in attacco. Non c’è possibilità di vincere! È così con l’Ucraina e la Russia. Il corrotto e grossolanamente incompetente Joe Biden non ha permesso all’Ucraina di CONTRO-CONTRO, solo di DIFENDERSI. Come ha fatto? In ogni caso, questa è una guerra che NON sarebbe MAI accaduta se fossi stato Presidente – ZERO POSSIBILITÀ. Ci aspettano tempi interessanti!!! Presidente DJT

It is very hard, if not impossible, to win a war without attacking an invaders country. It’s like a great team in sports that has a fantastic defense, but is not allowed to play offense. There is no chance of winning! It is like that with Ukraine and Russia. Crooked and grossly incompetent Joe Biden would not let Ukraine FIGHT BACK, only DEFEND. How did that work out? Regardless, this is a war that would have NEVER happened if I were President – ZERO CHANCE. Interesting times ahead!!! President DJT