Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «INDIA E PAKISTAN HANNO CONCORDATO UN CESSATE IL FUOCO TOTALE E IMMEDIATO, DOPO UNA LUNGA NOTTE DI COLLOQUI MEDIATI DAGLI USA »

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
14.34 - sabato 10 maggio 2025
Dopo una lunga notte di colloqui mediati dagli Stati Uniti, sono lieto di annunciare che India e Pakistan hanno concordato un CESSATE IL FUOCO TOTALE E IMMEDIATO. Congratulazioni a entrambi i Paesi per aver dimostrato buon senso e grande intelligenza. Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione!

/

After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Categoria news:
LANCIO D'AGENZIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.