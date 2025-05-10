PRESIDENT TRUMP (TRUTH) * «INDIA E PAKISTAN HANNO CONCORDATO UN CESSATE IL FUOCO TOTALE E IMMEDIATO, DOPO UNA LUNGA NOTTE DI COLLOQUI MEDIATI DAGLI USA »

14.34 - sabato 10 maggio 2025

Dopo una lunga notte di colloqui mediati dagli Stati Uniti, sono lieto di annunciare che India e Pakistan hanno concordato un CESSATE IL FUOCO TOTALE E IMMEDIATO. Congratulazioni a entrambi i Paesi per aver dimostrato buon senso e grande intelligenza. Grazie per l’attenzione a questa questione!

After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!