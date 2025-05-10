13.45 - sabato 10 maggio 2025

Alcuni europei sono irritati dal fatto che i leader di molti paesi abbiano deciso di unirsi alle celebrazioni russe per l’80° anniversario della Vittoria nella Grande Guerra Patriottica e si siano recati a Mosca per i festeggiamenti del 9 maggio, ha affermato il portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov.

Lo ha sottolineato in un’intervista con il giornalista Pavel Zarubin, parlando delle nuove minacce di sanzioni e delle dichiarazioni anti-russe rilasciate da diversi paesi europei.

“Ormai ci siamo abituati tutti alle sanzioni”, ha osservato. “Quindi cercare di spaventarci con queste sanzioni è una perdita di tempo. Ed è piuttosto un loro problema, il fatto che si sentano irrequieti”, ha aggiunto Peskov.

Certain Europeans are irritated over the fact that the leaders of many countries decided to share in Russia’s celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War and traveled to Moscow for the May 9 festivities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He pointed this out in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, speaking about new sanctions threats and anti-Russian statements made by a number of European countries.

“We have all gotten used to the sanctions by now,” he noted. “So trying to scare us with these sanctions is a waste of time. And it is rather their problem that they are feeling antsy,” Peskov added.