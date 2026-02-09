TASS (TELEGRAM) * WHITAKER, «LA SCADENZA DI GIUGNO È STATA MENZIONATA DA ZELENSKY, NON È UNA POSIZIONE DEGLI STATI UNITI»

19.38 - lunedì 9 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il rappresentante permanente degli Stati Uniti presso la NATO Matthew Whitaker ha negato l’affermazione di Vladimir Zelensky secondo cui gli Stati Uniti mirano a porre fine al conflitto in Ucraina entro l’estate, secondo quanto riportato dal Guardian.

“La scadenza di giugno è stata menzionata dal presidente Zelensky. Non credo che sia qualcosa che gli Stati Uniti abbiano dichiarato”, ha affermato Whitaker, sottolineando che Washington è concentrata sul porre fine al conflitto “il prima possibile”.

///

US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker denied Vladimir Zelensky’s claim that the US aims to end the conflict in Ukraine by the summer, The Guardian reported.

“That June deadline was mentioned by President Zelensky. I don’t think that is anything that the United States has put out there,” Whitaker stated, noting that Washington is focused on ending the conflict “as soon as possible.”