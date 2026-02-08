11.00 - domenica 8 febbraio 2026

**OPENING CEREMONY MILANO CORTINA 2026 – THE RED CARPET AT TEATRO ALLA SCALA OPENS THE NIGHT OF THE GAMES**

**International guests and icons of sport and culture, walk the red carpet before heading to the San Siro Olympic Stadium**

Milan, 7 February 2026 – Before the lights illuminated the San Siro Olympic Stadium for the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Milano took center stage with an exceptional red carpet that transformed Teatro alla Scala into a symbolic starting point for the Olympic night.

From the world’s most iconic temple of music and art to the “Scala del Calcio”, an emblematic journey unfolded, one that combines elegance, vision, and Olympic spirit, expressing the soul of Milano Cortina 2026.

This edition of the Games presents a contemporary experience where sport, culture, and beauty come together in a single narrative.

Olympic and Paralympic athletes, artists, cultural figures, and international personalities walked the red carpet, a crossroad of worlds and languages ​​that reflects the open, inclusive, and multidimensional identity of the Games.

Milano embraced this moment, transforming one of the most symbolic venues of Italian culture into a living stage, projected toward the future.

Prominent figures from the world of sport took part in the event, including Jean Todt, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Michelle Yeoh, Boris Becker, Shaun White, Irene Schouten, Wang Meng, Carolina Kostner, Gracie Gold, Andrea Macrì, and Gabriele Lanza participated, alongside with great performers who have made the history of the Winter and Summer Olympic Games.

They were joined by leading artists from film, fashion, and international entertainment, including Jeff Goldblum, Marisa Tomei, Stanley Tucci, and Donatella Versace, as well as renowned figures from the dance scene such as Nicoletta Manni and Timofei Andrijashenko, principal dancer of the Teatro alla Scala Ballet Company.

More than an event, the red carpet at Teatro alla Scala was a manifesto of Italian excellence, an expression of the country’s ability to engage with the world and reinterpret tradition through a contemporary lens.

It was a preview of the spirit that will define Milano Cortina 2026, where art, culture, sport, and beauty intertwine to shape a unique edition of the Olympic Winter Games.

Above all, it was an invitation to experience Milano Cortina 2026 as a shared and open experience, capable of uniting histories, disciplines, and visions under a single, powerful vision of the future.