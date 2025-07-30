ZELENSKY (TELEGRAM) * «APPROVATO IL DISEGNO DI LEGGE PER ONORARE LA CROCE AL MERITO MILITARE, BENEFICI REALI PER I MILITARI INSIGNITI» (VIDEO)

08.31 - mercoledì 30 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Oggi ho firmato e presentato alla Verkhovna Rada un disegno di legge – in sostanza, una proposta sul rispetto per i militari decorati con la Croce al Merito Militare. Questa è oggettivamente una decorazione importante, ma de jure, al momento, la Croce al Merito Militare ha solo valore simbolico.

Garantiremo che questo riconoscimento porti benefici concreti per i guerrieri, e nella gerarchia delle onorificenze, la Croce al Merito Militare avrà un posto tra il titolo di Eroe dell’Ucraina e l’Ordine di Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

Ad oggi, 318 guerrieri sono stati insigniti della Croce al Merito Militare. Ognuno di loro merita la nostra gratitudine. Chiedo alla Verkhovna Rada di preparare rapidamente questo disegno di legge per la votazione.

Gloria all’Ucraina!

///

Today I signed and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill – in essence, a bill about respect for the servicemembers awarded the Cross of Military Merit. This is objectively a high award, but de jure, at present, the Cross of Military Merit is an honor that bears only symbolic value. We will ensure that this award brings real benefits for the warriors, and in the award hierarchy, the Cross of Military Merit will hold a place between the title of Hero of Ukraine and the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky.

As of today, 318 warriors have been awarded the Cross of Military Merit. Each of them deserves our gratitude. I ask the Verkhovna Rada to promptly prepare this bill for voting.

Glory to Ukraine!