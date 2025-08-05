TASS * «TRUMP MINACCIA TARIFFE PIÙ ALTE PER L’UNIONE EUROPEA, SE NON RISPETTA I SUOI IMPEGNI DI INVESTIMENTO»

16.54 - martedì 5 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump minaccia di introdurre tariffe più alte per i beni provenienti dall’Unione Europea se non rispetta i suoi impegni di investimento. Trump ha dichiarato in un’intervista alla televisione CNBC: “Bene, allora pagheranno tariffe al 35%”. Ha spiegato il meccanismo di interazione con l’Unione Europea, ricordando che l’UE ha abbassato le sue tariffe pagando 600 miliardi di dollari, e di conseguenza lui ha ridotto le loro tariffe dal 30% al 15%. Il denaro ricevuto dall’UE non è un prestito, ha sottolineato il leader americano, e gli Stati Uniti sono liberi di investire questi fondi come vogliono.

///

US President Donald Trump threatens to introduce higher tariffs for goods from the European Union if it fails to perform its investment commitments. “Well, then they pay tariffs at 35%,” Trump said in an interview with CNBC television. “They brought down their tariffs, so they paid $600 billion and because of that, I reduced their tariffs from 30% down to 15%,” he noted, describing the mechanism of interaction with the EU. Money received from the EU is not a loan, the US leader stressed. The US is free to invest these funds in anything they want, he added.