TASS (TELEGRAM) * WHITACKER: «TRUMP SA CHE PER RISOLVERE IL CONFLITTO SERVE TENERE PUTIN AL TAVOLO DEI NEGOZIATI»

22.58 - venerdì 29 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump comprende che è necessario mantenere il Presidente russo Vladimir Putin al tavolo dei negoziati per risolvere il conflitto ucraino, ha detto l’Ambasciatore degli Stati Uniti presso la NATO Matthew Whitacker.

“Il Presidente Trump conosce tutte le carte che ha ancora da giocare, ma capisce anche che deve mantenere Vladimir Putin al tavolo [dei negoziati] e anche [Vladimir] Zelensky al tavolo”, ha detto in un’intervista a Fox News.

Si è rifiutato di fare previsioni su quando Putin e Zelensky potrebbero incontrarsi. “Se succederà da un giorno all’altro, molto probabilmente no. Ma penso che siamo sulla strada giusta, ed entrambe le parti stanno ancora parlando, e questa è una cosa positiva”, ha detto.

US President Donald Trump understands that it is necessary to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin at the negotiating table on settling the Ukrainian conflict, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitacker said.

“President Trump knows all the cards he has still left to play, but he also understands that he needs to keep Vladimir Putin at the [negotiating] table as well as [Vladimir] Zelensky at the table,” he said in an interview with Fox News.

He refused from forecasting when Putin and Zelensky could meet. “You know, is it going to happen overnight, most likely not. But I think we’re on a right the right path, and both sides are still talking, and that is a good thing,” he said.