TASS * (TELEGRAM) : «TRUMP ORDINA DI DIPINGERE DI NERO IL MURO DEL CONFINE CON IL MESSICO, NOEM SPIEGA LA STRATEGIA ANTI-IMMIGRAZIONE»

12.09 - mercoledì 20 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dato ordine di dipingere di nero il muro di confine con il Messico, ha dichiarato il Segretario del Dipartimento di Sicurezza Nazionale degli Stati Uniti Kristi Noem.

“Questo è specificamente su richiesta del Presidente, che capisce che con le temperature calde qui sotto, quando qualcosa viene dipinto di nero, diventa ancora più caldo e renderà ancora più difficile per le persone arrampicarsi”, ha detto Noem ai giornalisti durante una visita a El Paso, al confine tra Stati Uniti e Messico.

US President Donald Trump has instructed to paint the border wall with Mexico black, Secretary of the US Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said.

“That is specifically at the request of the president who understands that in the hot temperatures down here, when something is painted black, it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb,” Noem told reporters during a visit to El Paso on the border between the United States and Mexico.