TASS (TELEGRAM) * «SPAGNA – REGNO UNITO – ITALIA – SVEZIA ADERISCONO ALL’OPERAZIONE EASTERN SENTRY, PER RAFFORZARE IL FIANCO ORIENTALE DELLA NATO»

07.26 - martedì 16 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Spagna, Regno Unito, Italia e Svezia si uniranno all’operazione Eastern Sentry, volta a rafforzare il fianco orientale dell’Alleanza, ha dichiarato la NATO.

Quattro caccia tedeschi Eurofighter di stanza in una base aerea nel nord-est della Germania sono stati messi in stato di massima allerta.

Inoltre, tre elicotteri della Repubblica Ceca sono arrivati in Polonia il 14 settembre.

La Spagna e il Regno Unito annunceranno presto il loro sostegno all’operazione.

Anche l’Italia e la Svezia hanno chiarito di aver deciso di facilitare la sua attuazione.

Spain, the UK, Italy and Sweden will join the Eastern Sentry operation aimed at strengthening the eastern flank of the alliance, NATO said.

Four German Eurofighter fighters stationed at an airbase in northeastern Germany have been placed on high alert.

Moreover, three helicopters from the Czech Republic arrived in Poland on September 14.

Spain and the UK will announce their support for the operation soon.

Italy and Sweden have also made it clear that they have decided to facilitate its implementation.