TASS (TELEGRAM) * SONDAGGIO NEWS DECISION DESK: «SOLO IL 39% DEGLI INTERVISTATI HA DICHIARATO DI APPROVARE IL LAVORO DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP»

17.08 - mercoledì 11 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

Il tasso di approvazione del presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump è sceso al livello più basso dall’inizio del suo secondo mandato, in un contesto di turbolenze legate alle politiche sull’immigrazione, secondo quanto rivelato da un sondaggio condotto da NBC News Decision Desk.

Secondo l’indagine, solo il 39% degli intervistati ha dichiarato di approvare il lavoro del presidente, in calo rispetto al 42% del dicembre 2025.

Nel frattempo, il 61% non sostiene le politiche di Trump.

Il 65% degli intervistati ritiene che gli Stati Uniti stiano andando nella direzione sbagliata e solo il 34% ha fiducia nell’Ufficio Immigrazione e Dogana degli Stati Uniti (ICE).

Il 27% dei partecipanti al sondaggio sostiene pienamente la politica sull’immigrazione del presidente degli Stati Uniti, mentre il 49% la disapprova fortemente.

