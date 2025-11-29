16.33 - sabato 29 novembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’Unione Europea sta cercando di coinvolgere nel confronto con la Russia il governo moldavo filo-occidentale, che ha promesso di aderire presto all’UE, ha detto l’ambasciatore russo Oleg Ozerov commentando il posizionamento di un drone Gerbera da parte del Ministero degli Esteri moldavo sui suoi gradini.

Il drone sarebbe atterrato in Moldavia.

“Sospetto che questo sia stato fatto sotto la pressione delle strutture di Bruxelles. L’Unione Europea, che ha scelto la strada del confronto infinito con la Russia, si sta preparando alla guerra con la Russia e, naturalmente, sta cercando di coinvolgere i Paesi i cui governi dichiarano di essere pronti ad aderire all’UE”, ha detto il diplomatico.

The European Union is trying to draw into its confrontation with Russia the pro-Western Moldovan government, which promised to join the EU soon, Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov said commenting on the Moldovan Foreign Ministry’s placing of a Gerbera drone on its steps.

The drone allegedly landed in Moldova.

“I suspect that this is being done under the pressure from the Brussels structures. The European Union, which has chosen the course of endless confrontation with Russia, is preparing for war with Russia and, naturally, is trying to draw into it the countries whose governments declare their readiness to join the EU,” the diplomat said.