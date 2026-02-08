TASS (TELEGRAM) * NICUSOR DAN, «LA ROMANIA È STATA INVITATA A PARTECIPARE ALLA RIUNIONE DEL CONSIGLIO DI PACE, CHE SI TERRÀ A WASHINGTON IL 19/2»

22.30 - domenica 8 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La Romania è stata invitata a partecipare alla prima riunione del Consiglio di Pace che si terrà a Washington il 19 febbraio, ha dichiarato il presidente del Paese Nicusor Dan.

Secondo quanto riportato nel suo post su X, la Romania non ha ancora preso una decisione in merito alla sua potenziale partecipazione.

Secondo Dan, ciò dipenderà “dalle discussioni con i nostri partner statunitensi sul formato della riunione per Paesi come la Romania, che attualmente non sono membri del Consiglio ma che desiderano farne parte a condizione che il suo statuto venga rivisto”.

Le consultazioni, secondo le sue parole, hanno lo scopo di decidere se alcune disposizioni dello statuto del Consiglio di Pace possano essere riviste o interpretate in modo da essere pienamente conformi agli impegni internazionali della Romania.

Romania has been invited to take part in the first meeting of the Board of Peace due to be held in Washington on February 19, the country’s President Nicusor Dan said.

According to his post on X, Romania has not yet made a decision on its potential participation. According to Dan, this will depend “on discussions with our US partners on the format of the meeting for countries like Romania, which are not currently members of the Board but which wish to be part of it on condition its charter is revised.”

The consultations, in his words, are to decide whether some of the Board of Peace’s charter provision could be revised or interpreted in a way to be fully compliant with Romania’s international commitments.