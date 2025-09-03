TASS (TELEGRAM) * NAZIONI UNITE: «A GAZA 21 MILA BAMBINI INVALIDI, LA GUERRA DI ISRAELE SEGNA UNA GENERAZIONE»

22.59 - mercoledì 3 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Almeno 21.000 bambini nella Striscia di Gaza sono rimasti invalidi a causa delle azioni di Israele nell’enclave palestinese dal 7 ottobre 2023.

Secondo gli esperti del Comitato delle Nazioni Unite per i Diritti delle Persone con Disabilità, 40.500 bambini di Gaza hanno subito “nuove lesioni legate alla guerra” dall’inizio dei conflitti, e più della metà di loro sono rimasti disabili.

Il Comitato è stato informato di almeno 157.114 persone ferite, con oltre il 25% a rischio di disabilità a vita, che hanno subito lesioni tra il 7 ottobre 2023 e il 21 agosto di quest’anno.

*

Israele ritiene che la dichiarazione di Hamas di essere pronto a rilasciare gli ostaggi sia una “manovra di propaganda” e insiste sul disarmo del gruppo palestinese, ha dichiarato l’ufficio del Primo Ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu.

///

At least 21,000 children in the Gaza Strip have been disabled as a result of Israel’s actions in the Palestinian enclave since October 7, 2023.

According to experts from the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, 40,500 children in Gaza have suffered “new war-related injuries” since the conflicts began, with more than half of them left disabled.

The committee has been informed of at least 157,114 injured individuals, with more than 25% at risk of facing lifelong disabilities who sustained injuries between October 7, 2023 and August 21 of this year.

*

Israel considers that the Hamas’ statement of readiness to release hostages to be a “propaganda maneuver” and insists on disarming the Palestinian group, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.