TASS (TELEGRAM) * «MOGHERINI ARRESTATA IN BELGIO, PER UN’INDAGINE SU PRESUNTA CORRUZIONE UE»

13.56 - martedì 2 dicembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

L’ex Alto Rappresentante dell’Unione Europea per gli Affari Esteri e la Politica di Sicurezza e attuale rettore del Collegio d’Europa, Federica Mogherini, è stata arrestata dalla polizia belga nell’ambito di un’indagine sulla presunta corruzione all’interno del servizio diplomatico dell’Unione Europea, come riferisce l’AFP.

Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and current rector of the College of Europe, Federica Mogherini, has been detained by Belgian police as part of an investigation into alleged corruption within the European Union’s diplomatic service, AFP reports.