TASS (TELEGRAM) * «MESSI CONQUISTA IL 47º TROFEO E CONSOLIDA IL PRIMATO MONDIALE DI TITOLI VINTI»

08.06 - domenica 30 novembre 2025

Lionel Messi si è assicurato il 47º trofeo della sua carriera dopo che l’Inter Miami ha sconfitto il New York City nella finale della MLS Eastern Conference del 2025.

L’attaccante argentino è il primo giocatore di calcio al mondo per numero di titoli vinti.

Lionel Messi has secured the 47th trophy of his career after Inter Miami defeated New York City in the 2025 MLS Eastern Conference Final.

The Argentine forward is the world’s number one football player in terms of the number of titles achieved.