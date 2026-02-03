TASS (TELEGRAM) * MAR ARABICO: «L’ESERCITO STATUNITENSE HA ABBATTUTO UN DRONE IRANIANO, IN VOLO VERSO LA PORTAEREI ABRAHAM LINCOLN»

19.07 - martedì 3 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

(Foto realizzata tramite l’Intelligenza artificiale)

L’esercito statunitense ha abbattuto un drone iraniano che stava volando verso la portaerei Abraham Lincoln nel Mar Arabico, secondo quanto riportato da Reuters, citando un funzionario statunitense anonimo.

Secondo il funzionario, il drone Shahed-139 è stato abbattuto da un caccia F-35.

The US military shot down an Iranian drone that was flying toward the US Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Arabian Sea, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed US official.

According to the official, the Shahed-139 drone was taken down by an F-35 fighter jet.