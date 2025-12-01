Popular tags:
News immediate,
non mediate!
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * MACRON, «PREVEDO DI MANTENERE IL CONTROLLO SUI BENI CONGELATI RUSSI»

18.16 - lunedì 1 dicembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente francese Emmanuel Macron prevede di mantenere il controllo sui beni congelati russi.

“Troveremo un’opzione che ci permetta di rispondere tecnicamente a tutte le domande legittime che ci vengono poste”, ha detto.

L’obiettivo è di completare le attività entro la prossima riunione del Consiglio dell’UE a dicembre e la Commissione Europea annuncerà le sue decisioni nei prossimi giorni, ha aggiunto Macron.

///

French President Emmanuel Macron expects to keep control over Russian frozen assets.

“We will find an option enabling us technically to answer all the legitimate questions asked,” he said.

The goal is to complete the activities by the next EU Council meeting in December and the European Commissioin will announce its decisions during the next coming days, Macron added.

