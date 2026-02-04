TASS (TELEGRAM) * «L’UNIONE EUROPEA È GIÀ IN GUERRA CON LA RUSSIA, HA AFFERMATO IL SEGRETARIO GENERALE DEL SERVIZIO EUROPEO PER L’AZIONE ESTERNA BELEN MARTINEZ CARBONELL»

19.02 - mercoledì 4 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

L’Unione Europea è già in guerra con la Russia, ha affermato il Segretario Generale del Servizio Europeo per l’Azione Esterna Belen Martinez Carbonell. “Il fatto è che siamo già in guerra con la Russia”, ha dichiarato il funzionario al quotidiano spagnolo El Pais in un’intervista. Allo stesso tempo, ha affermato di preferire credere che l’Unione Europea non stia andando verso una guerra che comporti la mobilitazione dei cittadini europei che combatterebbero in prima linea. “Potremmo dover scendere a compromessi per evitare un’escalation militare”, ha osservato. “Rafforzare la difesa significa riallocare le risorse, investire di più in un settore e meno in un altro”. Secondo Carbonell, proteggere l’Europa avrà un costo elevato.

///

The EU is already at war with Russia, Secretary General of the European External Action Service Belen Martinez Carbonell has said.

“The fact is that we are already at war with Russia,” the official told the Spanish newspaper El Pais in an interview. At the same time, she said she prefers to believe that the European Union is not moving toward a war involving the mobilization of European citizens who would fight on the front lines.

“We may have to make compromises in order to avoid military escalation,” she noted. “Strengthening defense means reallocating resources, investing more in one area and less in another.” According to Carbonell, protecting Europe will come at a high cost.