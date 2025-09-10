TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LECORNU NUOVO PRIMO MINISTRO FRANCESE, PROMETTE DI COLMARE IL DIVARIO TRA POLITICA E VITA REALE»

16.22 - mercoledì 10 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il nuovo Primo Ministro francese Sebastien Lecornu ha preso le redini del suo predecessore Francois Bayrou durante una cerimonia all’Hotel Matignon, la residenza ufficiale del Primo Ministro francese.

La cerimonia, svoltasi in mezzo a manifestazioni e scioperi contro le misure di austerità annunciate dal governo precedente, è stata breve.

Il nuovo premier e il suo predecessore hanno trascorso 45 minuti a parlare a porte chiuse.

Nel suo discorso di cinque minuti, Bayrou ha dato il benvenuto al suo successore e gli ha garantito il suo sostegno.

La risposta di Lecornu è stata ancora più breve ed è durata tre minuti.

Ha sottolineato il coraggio di Bayrou nel difendere i suoi principi.

Ha sottolineato la necessità di colmare il divario tra la politica e la vita reale e ha esortato a lavorare con l’opposizione.

///

France’s newly appointed Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu took over the reins from his predecessor Francois Bayrou during a ceremony at Hotel Matignon, the official residence of the French prime minister.

The ceremony, held amid rallies and strikes against austerity measures announced by the previous government, was brief.

The new premier and his predecessor spent 45 minutes talking behind closed doors.

In his five-minute speech, Bayrou welcomed his successor and pledged him support.

Lecornu’s response was even shorter and lasted three minutes.

He noted Bayrou’s courage in defending his principles.

He emphasized the need to bridge the gap between politics and real life and urged to work with the opposition.