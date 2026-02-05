Popular tags:
TASS (TELEGRAM) * LAVROV, «PRESSIONI SULLE AZIENDE RUSSE, DOPO L’OPERAZIONE STATUNITENSE CRESCE L’USCITA DAL VENEZUELA»

09.29 - giovedì 5 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Le aziende russe stanno subendo una pressione evidente per lasciare il Venezuela a seguito dell’operazione statunitense nel Paese.
Ha affermato il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov in un’intervista a RT.

Russian companies are being openly forced out of Venezuela following the US operation in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT.

