TASS (TELEGRAM) * LAVROV, «GLI STATI UNITI NON FORNIRANNO SOSTEGNO ALLE FORZE DI INTERVENTO EUROPEE IN UCRAINA»

18.37 - lunedì 9 febbraio 2026

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il ministro degli Esteri russo Sergey Lavrov ha espresso la sua ferma convinzione che gli Stati Uniti non forniranno sostegno alle forze di intervento europee in Ucraina.

“Il primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer, il presidente francese Emmanuel Macron e il segretario generale della NATO Mark Rutte stanno apertamente vantandosi di voler schierare ‘forze di spedizione’ interventiste in Ucraina, sostenendo che ci sarà una ‘garanzia automatica’ del sostegno militare degli Stati Uniti a tali azioni”, ha dichiarato Lavrov in un’intervista a NTV.

“Abbiamo discusso la questione con gli americani e chiesto chiarimenti. Sono certo che la risposta agli europei e a Vladimir Zelensky non sarà a loro favorevole.”

///

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed firm confidence that the United States will not provide support to European intervention forces in Ukraine.

“British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte are openly boasting about deploying interventionist ‘expeditionary forces’ to Ukraine, claiming there will be an ‘automatic guarantee’ of US military support for such actions,” Lavrov stated in an interview with NTV.

“We have discussed this matter with the Americans and asked for clarification. I am certain that the response to Europeans and Vladimir Zelensky will not be in their favor.”