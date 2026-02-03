TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LA TURCHIA È PRONTA A FUNGERE DA MEDIATORE NELLA RISOLUZIONE DELLE CONTROVERSIE TRA IRAN E STATI UNITI E CONTINUERÀ I CONTATTI IN TAL SENSO»

20.01 - martedì 3 febbraio 2026

La Turchia è pronta a fungere da mediatore nella risoluzione delle controversie tra Iran e Stati Uniti e continuerà i contatti in tal senso, ha affermato il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Desidero rassicurarvi che siamo pronti a fungere da mediatore tra Iran e Stati Uniti per allentare le tensioni e risolvere i problemi. Continueremo i nostri contatti in tal senso”, ha dichiarato in un’intervista al quotidiano saudita Asharq al-Awsat.

“Ci siamo opposti a qualsiasi azione militare contro l’Iran su tutte le piattaforme”. Riguardo agli sforzi diplomatici, Erdogan ha sottolineato che la Turchia coordina le proprie azioni con i partner nella regione.

“Continuiamo a mantenere i contatti con i paesi amici, tra cui l’Arabia Saudita e il Pakistan. Non affrontiamo la questione con una mentalità di blocco o di alleanza”, ha spiegato.

Turkey is ready to act as a mediator in settling disputes between Iran and the United States and will continue relevant contacts, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Let me reassure you that we are ready to serve as a mediator between Iran and the United States to ease tensions and resolve problems. We will continue our contacts on this track,” he said in an interview with the Saudi Asharq al-Awsat newspaper. “We have come out in opposition of any military steps against Iran on all platforms.”

Touching on diplomatic efforts, Erdogan noted that Turkey coordinates its actions with its partners in the region. “We continue contacts with friendly countries, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan. We don’t approach this matter with a bloc or alliance mentality,” he explained.