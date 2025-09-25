TASS (TELEGRAM) * «LA FIFA HA RIVELATO LE TRE MASCOTTE UFFICIALI DELLA COPPA DEL MONDO 2026: L’ALCE MAPLE PER IL CANADA, IL GIAGUARO ZAYU PER IL MESSICO E L’AQUILA CALVA CLUTCH PER GLI STATI UNITI»

21.26 - giovedì 25 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

La FIFA ha rivelato le tre mascotte ufficiali della Coppa del Mondo 2026: l’alce Maple per il Canada, il giaguaro Zayu per il Messico e l’aquila calva Clutch per gli Stati Uniti.

La Coppa del Mondo FIFA 2026 sarà co-ospitata da Canada, Messico e Stati Uniti.

Le partite si svolgeranno in 16 città dei tre Paesi.

Questa sarà la prima Coppa del Mondo FIFA con 48 squadre invece del precedente formato a 32 squadre.

“Maple, Zayu e Clutch sono pieni di gioia, energia e spirito di unione, proprio come la stessa Coppa del Mondo FIFA”, ha annunciato il Presidente della FIFA Gianni Infantino in un comunicato.

FIFA has revealed the three official mascots for the 2026 World Cup – Maple the moose for Canada, Zayu the jaguar, representing Mexico, and Clutch the bald eagle from the United States.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

The matches will be staged in 16 cities across the three countries.

This will be the first FIFA World Cup featuring 48 teams instead of the previous 32-team format.

“Maple, Zayu and Clutch are full of joy, energy and the spirit of togetherness, just like the FIFA World Cup itself,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced in a statement.