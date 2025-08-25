TASS (TELEGRAM) * «GAZA, VENTI VITTIME NELL’ATTACCO ALL’OSPEDALE NASSER» (VIDEO)

15.27 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025
(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)
Il numero di vittime a seguito degli attacchi militari israeliani contro l’Ospedale Nasser, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza, è salito a venti, ha riferito il canale televisivo Al Jazeera.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Alghad TV
The number of fatalities resulting from Israeli military strikes on the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to twenty, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported.
Video: TASS/Reuters/Alghad TV
