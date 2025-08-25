Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
Popular tags: featured 20
News immediate,
non mediate!

Diretta video Opinione H24: Viabilità Trento

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

TASS (TELEGRAM) * «GAZA, VENTI VITTIME NELL’ATTACCO ALL’OSPEDALE NASSER» (VIDEO)

 Scritto da
E-mail Stampa
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
15.27 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il numero di vittime a seguito degli attacchi militari israeliani contro l’Ospedale Nasser, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza, è salito a venti, ha riferito il canale televisivo Al Jazeera.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Alghad TV

///
The number of fatalities resulting from Israeli military strikes on the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to twenty, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Alghad TV

Categoria news:
OPINIONEWS ITALIA

Per donare ora, clicca qui



© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA
DELLA FONTE TITOLARE DELLA NOTIZIA E/O COMUNICATO STAMPA

È consentito a terzi (ed a testate giornalistiche) l’utilizzo integrale o parziale del presente contenuto, ma con l’obbligo di Legge di citare la fonte: “Agenzia giornalistica Opinione”.
È comunque sempre vietata la riproduzione delle immagini.

Articoli correlati

I commenti sono chiusi.