TASS (TELEGRAM) * «GAZA, VENTI VITTIME NELL’ATTACCO ALL’OSPEDALE NASSER» (VIDEO)

15.27 - lunedì 25 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il numero di vittime a seguito degli attacchi militari israeliani contro l’Ospedale Nasser, nel sud della Striscia di Gaza, è salito a venti, ha riferito il canale televisivo Al Jazeera.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Alghad TV

///

The number of fatalities resulting from Israeli military strikes on the Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip has risen to twenty, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported.

Video: TASS/Reuters/Alghad TV