TASS (TELEGRAM) * DAILY CALLER: «TRUMP RIFIUTA IL NOBEL PER LA PACE, DICHIARA DI AVERE FERMATO SETTE GUERRE»

12.44 - martedì 2 settembre 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il Presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump ha dichiarato al Daily Caller di non desiderare il Premio Nobel per la Pace.

Secondo il leader statunitense, vuole solo “essere trattato in modo equo”

Trump ha affermato di aver “fermato sette guerre” da quando è tornato alla Casa Bianca.

“Voglio dire, nessuno l’ha fatto. Ma detto questo, è quello che è”, ha aggiunto.

///

US President Donald Trump has told the Daily Caller that he does not crave the Nobel Peace Prize.

According to the US leader he just wants “to be treated fairly.”

Trump claimed that he had “stopped seven wars” since returning to the White House.

“I mean, nobody’s done that. But with that being said, it is what it is,” he added.