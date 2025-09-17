TASS (TELEGRAM) * «ATTACCO ISRAELIANO ALL’OSPEDALE PEDIATRICO DI GAZA CITY, LA STRUTTURA È STATA COLPITA TRE VOLTE IN POCHI MINUTI»

09.49 - mercoledì 17 settembre 2025

L’ospedale pediatrico Al-Rantisi di Gaza City è stato attaccato dall’aviazione israeliana nella tarda serata di martedì, secondo il Ministero della Sanità dell’enclave palestinese.

I piani superiori dell’edificio ospedaliero sono stati attaccati tre volte nel giro di pochi minuti, ha riferito il Ministero sul suo canale Telegram.

Quasi la metà dei pazienti sono stati costretti a lasciare la clinica, interrompendo la terapia, a causa dell’attacco, ha aggiunto.

Al-Rantisi Hospital for children in Gaza City came under attack from the Israeli Air Force late on Tuesday evening, according to the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry.

The upper floors of the hospital building were attacked three times within minutes, the ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

Almost half of all patients were forced to leave the clinic, cutting the therapy short, because of the attack, it added.