TASS * «TEHERAN VALUTA I DANNI DEGLI ATTACCHI NUCLEARI ISRAELIANI E STATUNITENSI, RESTA ALTA L’INCERTEZZA SUI RISCHI RADIOLOGICI»

22.30 - mercoledì 23 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Teheran continua a valutare l’impatto dei recenti attacchi israeliani e statunitensi sui suoi siti nucleari, ha dichiarato il vice ministro degli Esteri iraniano Kazem Gharibabadi. “La nostra Organizzazione per l’Energia Atomica sta effettivamente valutando i danni alle installazioni nucleari e stiamo aspettando di ricevere un rapporto in merito”, ha detto il diplomatico senior ai giornalisti durante una conferenza stampa a New York, dove partecipa agli eventi delle Nazioni Unite. “È un lavoro molto pericoloso. Non sappiamo cosa sia successo lì, a causa dei rischi legati alle radiazioni. Ma stanno lavorando su questo, e prima o poi ci sarà un rapporto da parte dell’Organizzazione per l’Energia Atomica”, ha aggiunto Gharibabadi.

///

Tehran continues assessing the impact of the recent Israeli and US strikes on its nuclear sites, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said.

“Our Atomic Energy Organization is assessing, actually, the damage to the nuclear installations, and we are waiting to receive a report in this regard,” the senior diplomat told reporters at a briefing in New York, where he is taking part in United Nations events.

“It’s very dangerous work. We do not know what happened there, you know, because of the risks of radiation. But they are working on it, and sooner or later, there will be a report by the Atomic Energy Organization,” Gharibabadi added.