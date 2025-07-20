11.24 - domenica 20 luglio 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

I punti chiave dall’intervista del portavoce del Cremlino Dmitry Peskov con il giornalista VGTRK Pavel Zarubin: Il processo di pace in Ucraina è lungo e difficile, Washington sta sempre più riconoscendo questo fatto. Un incontro tra il presidente russo Vladimir Putin e il suo omologo americano Donald Trump è necessario per consolidare i risultati dei grandi lavori ancora da compiere. L’ultima conversazione tra Putin e Trump è stata un dialogo pragmatico e commerciale tra due persone con posizioni proprie che tuttavia sono pronte ad ascoltarsi. La Russia è pronta ad avanzare rapidamente verso i suoi obiettivi sulla pace in Ucraina, ma la velocità di questo processo non dipende esclusivamente da Mosca.

Key takeaways from Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov’s interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin: The Ukrainian settlement is a long and difficult process, Washington is increasingly realizing this fact. A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump is necessary in order to cement the results of major work that still lies ahead. The latest conversation between Putin and Trump was a pragmatic business dialogue between two people with their own positions who are nonetheless ready to listen to each other. Russia is ready to swiftly move toward its goals on the Ukrainian settlement, but the speed of this process does not depend solely on Moscow.