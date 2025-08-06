TASS * «MINISTRO ISRAELIANO SOLLECITA PRESSIONE INTERNAZIONALE SU HAMAS, RICHIESTA RILASCIO OSTAGGI E CESSAZIONE OSTILITÀ A GAZA»

01.55 - mercoledì 6 agosto 2025

(Traduzione realizzata da redazione Opinione tramite Intelligenza artificiale)

*

Il ministro degli Esteri israeliano Gideon Sa’ar ha esortato la comunità internazionale a fare pressione su Hamas per garantire il rilascio degli ostaggi e la cessazione delle ostilità nella Striscia di Gaza. Hamas è responsabile di aver iniziato questa guerra invadendo Israele e commettendo le atrocità del 7 ottobre. Hamas è anche responsabile della continuazione di questa guerra poiché rifiuta ancora di liberare i nostri ostaggi e deporre le armi. La pressione internazionale deve essere rivolta a Hamas. Qualsiasi altra cosa prolungherà solo la guerra, ha dichiarato ai giornalisti presso la sede delle Nazioni Unite.

///

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has called on the international community to exert pressure on Hamas to ensure the release of hostages and the cessation of hostilities in the Gaza Strip. “Hamas is responsible for beginning this war by invading Israel and committing the October 7 atrocities. Hamas is also responsible for the continuation of this war by still refusing to release our hostages and lay down its arms. The international pressure must be on Hamas. Anything else only prolongs the war,” he told journalists at the UN headquarters.